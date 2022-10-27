The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis outlined its socio-economic agenda designed to substantially transform the Federation over the next five (5) years.

This was highlighted in the Throne Speech delivered by the Governor-General’s Deputy Her Excellency Marcella A. Liburd, JP during the opening of the new session of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis since the August 5th General Elections. The new session was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

“For the next five (5) years, our government will focus on transforming our economy into one that is diversified and resilient. Our government will explore and seize the opportunities that are available from the development of the digital, green, blue and orange economies. Emphasis will be placed on building a society with more equity, fostering love and harmony amongst all our people and maintaining peace, justice and liberty for all,” said Her Excellency Liburd. “Policies will be developed using different modalities to encourage strong citizen engagement and to build a culture of consultation with the people on all important issues of social and economic development here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Her Excellency Liburd said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is pursuing its vision that provides opportunities for all to achieve.

“For far too long, issues of inequality and inequity have been allowed to persist without adequately tackling the root causes of the imbalances in our society. A core element of the vision of this Labour Government is to create a society with more equity and balance,” she said. “We intend to make serious inroads into the reduction of poverty across the Federation. Education will be used to lift families from the clutches of poverty, and jobs will be created to provide meaningful employment for all persons desiring to work, particularly the youth who, at this time, find it the most challenging to find decent work. The policies of our Government will reflect the needs of the various groups that make up our society. No one will be left behind.”

She noted that the Government intends to create programmes to further stimulate the economy.

“We know that our people are not interested in handouts or charity. They want jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities that would allow them to live with dignity and pride. That is why we are strongly committed to the implementation of programmes that will stimulate economic activity, facilitate the establishment and growth of business enterprises and create jobs in abundance for our workers,” said Her Excellency Liburd. “Not just any job, but jobs with remuneration well above the new increased minimum wage that we intend to put in place after due consultation with our workers and employers. We will also intervene through appropriate policies and regulations to keep the cost of living within the reach of our people.”