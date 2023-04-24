The 2023 Edition of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Diplomatic Week opened on a high note of praise on Sunday, April 23, when senior government officials and diplomats joined the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to worship at the Antioch Baptist Church at Lime Kiln Commercial Development.

Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, welcomed all and declared Diplomatic Week 2023 open. He noted that Diplomatic Week provides an avenue to help St. Kitts and Nevis transition into a sustainable island state.

Group Photo With the Diplomatic and Consular Corps Along With Government Officials

“Diplomatic Week presents the opportunity for the government to interface with the partner countries in informing, of course, development pathways that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis intends to follow in order to achieve its specific goal of becoming a sustainable and enduring country,” said Dr. Douglas. “This, of course, has been happening every three years as we endeavour to fulfill the mandate to manage our relations with other countries. If you look at the flags that are adorned in front of this altar you will see that we are engaged with the rest of the world.”

Diplomatic Week 2023, is celebrated under the theme: “Driving Change: Advancing a Vision for a Sustainable Island State.”

“This is very fitting as the government seeks to continue to create a self-sustaining, self-reliant state – a model country for many other countries to emulate as we move to a greener and much more enduring and modern society,” said the Foreign Minister.

Also in attendance at the service were Cabinet Ministers including the Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; the Honourable Konris Maynard and the Honourable Marsha Henderson. The Honourable Lanein Blanchette, Speaker of the National Assembly also attended.

Diplomatic Week continued with a visit to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, Nevis Sixth Form College, as well as with students of the Charlestown and Gingerland Secondary Schools by diplomats on April 24. Additionally, several ambassadors are scheduled to present credentials to Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis and to Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. On Wednesday, April 26, the ambassadors will journey to Nevis for a tour, while Thursday, April 27 is designated as Diplomatic Boulevard where the general public will get a chance to interact with the diplomats. Diplomatic Week climaxes on Friday, April 28 with a staff retreat.