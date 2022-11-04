A delegation of five has left the Federation to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The delegation departed the RLB International Airport on Wednesday 2nd November for the two-week, high-level Conference that begins on November 6 and ends on November 18.



This is the largest delegation to ever attend a UN Climate Change Conference. Wednesday’s delegation included from the Department of Environment, Cheryl Jeffers, a Conservation Officer; Derionne Edmeade, Environmental Education Officer and Nydia Taylor, Finance Officer; From Nevis, Sybastian Manners, a Physical Planning Officer and Cordiesere Walters, Youth Development Officer.



The world’s largest stage for climate change will welcome discussions from world leaders and government officials tackling some of the heaviest issues surrounding climate. The summit will focus on three main areas: reducing emissions, helping countries to prepare for and deal with climate change and to secure technical support and funding for developing countries.



During last year’s COP26, several discussions were not finalized. The intention is to continue the dialogue on areas including Loss and damage finance, which is the money to help countries recover from the effects of climate change; Then there is the establishment of a global carbon market, which entails pricing the effects of emissions into products and services globally and finally, to strengthen the commitments to reduce coal use.





A delegation of five has left the Federation to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The delegation departed the RLB International Airport on Wednesday 2nd November for the two-week, high-level Conference that begins on November 6 and ends on November 18.



This is the largest delegation to ever attend a UN Climate Change Conference. Wednesday’s delegation included from the Department of Environment, Cheryl Jeffers, a Conservation Officer; Derionne Edmeade, Environmental Education Officer and Nydia Taylor, Finance Officer; From Nevis, Sybastian Manners, a Physical Planning Officer and Cordiesere Walters, Youth Development Officer.



The world’s largest stage for climate change will welcome discussions from world leaders and government officials tackling some of the heaviest issues surrounding climate. The summit will focus on three main areas: reducing emissions, helping countries to prepare for and deal with climate change and to secure technical support and funding for developing countries.



During last year’s COP26, several discussions were not finalized. The intention is to continue the dialogue on areas including Loss and damage finance, which is the money to help countries recover from the effects of climate change; Then there is the establishment of a global carbon market, which entails pricing the effects of emissions into products and services globally and finally, to strengthen the commitments to reduce coal use.



In preparation for this year’s global summit, the Government of St Kitts and Nevis has been vigorously positioning itself along with its regional counterparts to provide a unified front at COP27.



Minister of Climate Action and Environment, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke has taken the lead in several high-level discussions including virtual dialogues with other CARICOM Ministers of Environment and another virtual dialogue on the topic of Climate Justice.



Minister of Climate Action and Environment, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke has taken the lead in several high-level discussions including virtual dialogues with other CARICOM Ministers of Environment and another virtual dialogue on the topic of Climate Justice.