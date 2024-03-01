SKNT&LU Plans Online Campaign Leading Up To International Workers Day

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 29th February 2024)-Workers’ representative organisation, the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) is currently in its preparation and planning stage to spearhead an online campaign leading up to International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day and May Day, observed yearly in most countries (including the Federation) on the first Monday in the month of May.

“Our Union is quite excited about the upcoming campaign, and our members, workers of this country and the public on a whole will get more details in short order as it relates to the online activities to be celebrated under the theme ‘Workers Matter First’,” Union General Secretary Precious Mills said during a chit chat with this media house on Thursday 29th February 2024.

According to her: “This week, our Union started interacting with workers from various sectors in getting their views on camera as part of our online activities, and so this is definitely something special to look forward to which of course includes social media highlights.”

According to her, the Union is eager to occupy the digital space in such an innovative and inclusive campaign.

“The SKNT&LU has been in existence for over eight decades having been founded in May 1940, and our executive is cognizant of the fact that we are operating in this digital era, and so we have to roll with the times of technology in keeping in touch and reaching our membership base and attracting new members as well. We look forward to the upcoming campaign as a grand opportunity to engage with workers and highlight achievements through interactive and educational ways.”

Union Member Venus Tucker, one of the participants, has expressed words of encouragement to the union.

SKNT&LU Member Venus Tucker- on Wednesday 28th February 20024-shares her sentiments as part of the online campaign preparation (Spokesman Snap)

“As the Union is currently being restructured and becoming better; better service towards people (workers) of lesser fortune, as a member would like to express my thanks and appreciation to the union for standing with me, standing up for me and standing against injustice for all of us. I also wish the union well in the future endeavors going forward; all the best. And may every worker’s case to come across the union’s desk be a successful one.”

International Workers’ Day, which is a public holiday, will be celebrated on Monday 6th May 2024.