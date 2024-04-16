Got NEWS? Email Us
SKNLP Constituency Eight Conducts Successful Executive Committee Elections For Chairperson, Vice Chairpersons As Part Of New Term Leadership Readiness

Left to Right: Newly-elected Chairperson of the SKNLP Constituency Eight Executive Committee Ms. Avonelle Martin (St.Peter's), Vice Chairpersons: Mr.Doan Ferdinand (Conaree) and Mr.Shannoid Bass ( St.Peter's), District Head floor member Mr.Dominic Stevens (Keys), floor member elect Ms. Valencia Martin (Conaree) and District Head floor member Mr. Gavin Williams (St.Peters) pose for a group photo following the elections
(MONDAY 15TH APRIL 2024)– Constituency Eight of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) is thrilled to announce  results of the recent elections for the positions of Chairperson and two Vice-Chairpersons held on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church Hall, aimed at putting together a ‘Red and Ready’ dynamic executive committee to lead the constituency in its new term.

With 95 dedicated voters combined from all four (4) districts participating namely Cayon, Keys, Conaree and St.Peter’s, the constituency has demonstrated its commitment to shaping the future of the party -led by Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative Dr. Terrance Drew- and our community.

The results of the elections are as follows: Chairperson Ms. Avonelle Martin of St.Peter’s (59 votes) and Vice Chairpersons: Mr.Doan Ferdinand of Conaree (58 votes) and Mr.Shannoid Bass of St.Peter’s (45 votes).

During the elections, the constituency voting body passed a motion to include the three District Heads as floor members on the executive committee in the persons of Ms. Kelvina Salters (Cayon), Mr.Dominic Stevens (Keys) and Mr. Gavin Williams (St.Peters) while Ms. Valencia Martin (Conaree) was elected as an additional floor member, further enhancing representation and diversity within the constituency’s leadership.

The positions of Public Relations Officer, Secretary and Treasurer are appointed roles to be filled within one month of the elections. 

