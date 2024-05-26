SKNLP Conference Guest Speaker Addresses Importance of Ongoing Political Connection

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 21st May 2024)-“As I said at the beginning, there is a difference between governance and politics. But don’t make the mistake of forgetting the political work. When in government, keep in touch with the people in good and bad times.”

So said Dr. Dayton Campbell, General Secretary of the People’s National Party (PNP) from Jamaica while speaking in the capacity as guest speaker at the 92nd annual national conference of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on Sunday 19th May 2024 at Manhattan Gardens in Lime Kiln, Basseterre, held under the theme ‘Live, Work, Prosper: Together.’

Section of Audience at the 92nd annual national conference of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on Sunday 19th May 2024 (Screenshot via Facebook/St.Kitts-NevisLabour Party) Prime Minister and Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) Dr. Terrance Drew (right) and Guest speaker Dr. Dayton Campbell, General Secretary of the People’s National Party (PNP) from Jamaica picture at the 92nd annual national conference held on Sunday 19th May 2024 (Credit: Facebook/Hon.Dr.TerranceDrew)

“I want, from where I stand, to congratulate you. On returning to government, I want to congratulate your supporters who stuck with the party in good and in bad times,” he added.

He emphasized the distinction between politics and governance, underscoring the importance of using political power responsibly once in office.

“Let me hasten to say that there is a huge difference between politics and governance. Politics is what we will use to get a chance to govern. But when we get a chance to govern, we must never use it to play politics. We must use it to transform the lives of our children. Our people regardless of who they support who they know the circumstances of their birth or any other myopic view that seeks to divide us as a people…”

Reflecting on the shared experiences of political parties, both in St. Kitts and Nevis and Jamaica, Dr. Campbell emphasized the importance of unity. “As a political party, you have won and you have lost. So have we in Jamaica. We have learned a lesson that we must stick together. Every now and then, it is appropriate to remind ourselves why we call ourselves comrades. Comrades, unity is strength. Do not lose it. Be deliberate in maintaining it. It is always better to be in government than in opposition. It is always better to be in government than to be in opposition.”

In stressing the ongoing need for political engagement and connection with the populace, he commented “And the most important thing that you need to stay in government is to be united in your cause in carrying out the mission of the people.”

Dr. Campbell, a trained-medical doctor, began his speech by addressing the common question of why someone would leave a career in medicine for the often challenging world of politics. “People who ask, why politics? Why would you leave medicine to go into politics where it can be toxic and guttural? My answer has always been the same. Politics is the vehicle that we use to transform the society. A civil society group can champion a cause. The church can and should champion a cause. But it is politics that determines the type of society we live in and what we will leave to our children. It behooves us, therefore, to not only get involved, but to ensure that we remain true to ourselves. It is our mission, for the good we can do, to live, work, prosper, together.”

Dr. Campbell praised the SKNLP’s numerous accomplishments in various sectors including in tourism, education, health care and agriculture, saying “This is transformative.”

He went on to highlight the need for recognition and appreciation of the efforts made by the current administration whilst adding “but there are several times that we don’t appreciate who we have. There are several times that we look at others and we think that the grass is greener on the other side. But when I see some big items in terms of your minimum wage being one of the highest. I look at the pension reform, financial education and savings program I pause and say you have got to hold on to what you’ve got. A financial literacy program will be a part of breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. And so I want to commend and love the work that the efforts of Prime Minister Dr. Drew and his A-Team and I say this is progress and not just promises.”

Encouraging the SKNLP to remain focused and undeterred by criticism, Dr. Campbell urged the team to continue their transformative work.

“I encourage the team that is ably led by Dr. Drew to be bold, to be transformative. Leave this Federation better than you found it. Don’t be distracted. Learn to ignore the vitriol and press on with the work of people. All some of them attack. Dr. Drew tell them, you are a stepper! Some will criticise you falsely. Some will tear you down. Respond with work and the love for the people and let them know that we are not the same.”