Shawn Richards: ‘I Am Stepping Aside, Not Away’

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 4th April 2024)-“In stepping aside, I make room for that leadership to take the helm and carry forward the torches of progress, innovation, and unity. Let me be clear. Stepping aside does not mean stepping away. I remain committed to the People’s Action Movement’s ideals and St. Kitts and Nevis’ future goals.”

So said the soon-to-be former Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement Shawn Richards (PAM) who revealed during a live party media conference held on Thursday 4th April 2024, that he has decided not to seek leadership at PAM’s next convention when the current three-year term ends.

Notably, the last convention was held in April 2021 which saw him (the sitting Deputy Prime Minister at the time) being reelected unopposed as the party’s political leader.

“This morning, I stand at [a] crossroads in my career and our party’s journey. After deep reflection on our collective achievements and the path ahead, I have made a decision born from love for our party and belief in the principles of leadership renewal. With a heart full of gratitude and hope, I sit before you today to humbly announce my decision not to seek leadership at our next convention when this current three-year term comes to an end. Therefore, I am officially stepping down as the leader of the People’s Action Movement,” stated at the press conference,

He went on to say that “After careful contemplation and many heartfelt prayers, I am at peace with this decision. For, as the scripture reminds us, to everything there is a season-Ecclesiastes 3, verse 1.”

According to Richards: “This decision was not made lightly, but from a conviction that for our movement to thrive, for our nation to reach new heights, we must embrace transformative change. Change that ushers in new perspectives, ideas, and vibrant energy of fresh leadership.”

The outgoing PAM Political Leader pledged his “full support to the transition, offering counsel to ensure a smooth, effective handover.”

He pointed out that this movement calls on all party members and supporters to unite behind a momentary leader whoever he or she may be.

“Unity has always been PAM’s strength and as we embark on this transition, see how it is possible to stand together in reforming our shared principles and goals is paramount. Let us approach this change with the same spirit of collaboration, dedication and passion that defines us. Let us rally behind new leadership with encouragement and a unified vision for the future. Together, we will continue building upon the foundation’s lead, forging a path toward an even brighter, more prosperous St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“The road ahead will be long but our party’s mission remains unshaken. To uplift the downtrodden, empower the next generation, and work tirelessly to leave our nation’s vineyard even more bountiful than how it was before,” he added.

When questioned by a local reporter whether he would be stepping down as Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Five, Richards had this to say: “

“As I indicated in my remarks that though I’m stepping down from this role, my commitment to PAM endures. My service as the elected representative for constituency number five.”