Ross University Continues Its Investment in the Educational Development of the Nation’s Youth, as Ten More Students Were Awarded Scholarships

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 21, 2024 (SKNIS) – The partnership between the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) and the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, continues to bear fruit, as another batch of deserving students were granted assistance through the institution’s scholarship awards programme.

During a ceremony held at the RUSVM Campus on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, ten (10) students were awarded scholarships to pursue studies at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Nevis Sixth Form College. The ceremony was held under the patronage of Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd.

The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Scholarships Awards Programme was established to assist academically deserving students, who face financial challenges that would have otherwise hindered their ability to enrol at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College or the Nevis Sixth Form College.

However, Dean of the RUSVM Dr. Sean Callanan, said scholarship recipients are chosen for more than just their financial needs.

“When I read the documentation it’s very clear that you are not only developing yourselves, but you are also developing many of your colleagues, and you’ve also in your relatively short lives, given so much to the community and I am so glad that that has been recognized in how we award these particular scholarships,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, said he was proud to be part of a ceremony that celebrated the dedication and excellent achievements of students.

“These scholarships are not just a recognition of your past accomplishments but also a testament to your potential,” Deputy Prime Minister Hanley said. “This scholarship is an investment in your future and a vote of confidence in your ability to bring about positive change in the world. Therefore, you should deem yourselves privileged to have been chosen for these scholarships.”

Dr. Hanley extended profound gratitude to the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine for its continued investment in the educational advancement of the nation’s youth. He further noted that the collaboration between Ross University and the Ministry of Education embodies the ministry’s guiding theme of fostering holistic partnerships for advancing education.

“Without a doubt, it is evident that Ross is a true partner who is committed to the growth and development of our people, especially our youth. This 40-year partnership has benefitted countless citizens across our socio-economic landscape — eighty-three (83) of which were scholarship recipients,” Honourable Dr. Hanley said.

The Ross University scholarship programme provides coverage for books, fees, and includes an allowance for uniforms and transportation. It supports students across a diverse spectrum of disciplines, including business, natural sciences, hospitality, automotive engineering, accounting, electrical and electronics engineering, teacher education, law and sociology.