By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 27th July 2023)- The reigning St.Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Queen 22-year-old Shafeyah Guishard, who is passionate about raising awareness about mental health, is the 2023 contestant in the upcoming Miss Jaycees Queen Show to held in Antigua as part of the country’s annual carnival celebrations.

Under the pageant theme ‘Celebrating 60 years of Vibrancy, Culture and Talent’ Guishard will be among a field of (9) nine contestants vying for the crown in the Glitz and Glamour staging, scheduled for Monday 31st July at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

In her biography, having escaped from mental imprisonment is highlighted, and it is shared that through fashion she has learnt about who she and what she can become.

“Shafeyah is known throughout the federation as a fashionista, fashion designer, writer and model. She honed her dressmaking skills at Clothing and Textiles class at the Washington Archibald High School. Shafeyah took a chance of faith when she designed and made her prom dress and won the title of Prom Queen, in 2017. Shafeyah claims that fashion designing, fashion and style is an escape from her mental imprisonment. Through fashion she has learnt about who she and what she can become,” it reads in part.

Image: Reigning St.Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Queen Miss St.Kitts and Nevis 22- year-old Shafeyah Guishard poses for a photo outside the departure lounge at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St.Kitts on Wednesday 26th July before boarding a flight to Antigua for the Miss Jaycees Queen Show to held in Antigua on Monday 31st July as part of the country’s annual carnival celebrations (Credit: Facebook/St.Kitts-Nevis National Carnival)

Additionally: “She draws her inspiration from the women around her who she considers as unique, optimistic and outgoing individuals who continuously encourage her to never give up on her dreams and what she is passionate about.”

‘Having battled with depression, anxiety and eating disorders, Shafeyah has had a front row view of the negative effects of mental illness; the primary reason for her wanting to become a voice for the voiceless. She vows to be an advocate and bring awareness of mental health issues to all.”

Furthermore, in 2019 Shafeyah showcased her fashion line, “R3belette Couture”, at the New York Fashion Week.

The other participating countries and respective contestants are host Miss Antigua and Barbuda-Ischkielle Corbin, Miss Montserrat Janet Turner, Miss British Virgin Islands-Jareena Penn, Miss St.Vincent and the Grenadines-Shadyn McLean, Miss St. Lucia-Shanic Butcher, Miss Haiti-Valentchina Dantes, Miss United States Virgin Islands-Rynel Harris and Miss Dominica-.

Notably, a press release issued on Thursday 27th July revealed that Miss Guyana- Miriam Alexander will not be participating.

The reigning Miss Jaycees Queen Nekirah Nicholls hails from St.Kitts and Nevis.