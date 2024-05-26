Ras Iya Comments On Importance Of Honouring African Heritage and Unity

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 22nd May 2024)-Public Relations Officer of the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order Samande ‘Ras Iya’ Reidrecently emphasized the significance of celebrating the annual African Liberation Day (observed on 25th May) here in St.Kitts and Nevis.

“We would like to bring the indication of really why we celebrate African Liberation Day. It is a standard that has been applied by the thirty-two (32) African countries in 1963 to outline the stand against the colonial movement,” Ras Iya stated during an interview with this media house on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 in promoting the annual week of activities to mark the occasion, from May 19th to 26th under the theme ‘Forging Caribbean African Integration through Trade and Diplomacy.’

He explained that the celebration is rooted in the historical efforts to uplift African people globally and to foster development and social progress.

“This was some of the indication to rise and raise African people to the permanence of being a people in this world and sharing betterment and development and social affairs that incorporate towards human index.”

Ras Iyah elaborated on the historical context of African Liberation Day, noting the importance of the 1963 charter signed by 32 African nations, saying: “So, that’s why we see at this point in time, we should be able to acknowledge the sacrifice of those who promoted the history for African people to be free and be able to see how we can contribute.”

Of note, the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order has been organising the celebrations for over 20 years.

Ras Iya described this year’s theme as highly informative and geared towards fostering community enhancement and integration among African descendants.

“The theme is something that is very informative, that brings us to align with how we can coordinate and bring more community enhancement to all. All people, as Africans here and Africans on the continent.”

He highlighted the importance of forging ties through trade and diplomacy, particularly in the context of Caribbean and African integration. “Now we say forging Caribbean African integration through trade and diplomacy. We know that there are some countries that have been plied from having diplomatic ties with the East, so we are able to enhance that not just by looking at the context of our Caribbean brothers and sisters but the wider section of the Western Hemisphere.”

He envisions a broader scope of cooperation that includes South, Central and North America, aiming for sustainable advancement in various sectors. “So we can be able to have some kind of impact and how we can go in stabilizing and having a betterment for sustainable advancement within both of our capacity as in the region and in the continent.”

Ras Iya mentioned a recent initiative by Morocco that allows Caribbean students to study at Moroccan universities as an example of such beneficial programs. “Because we now know that Morocco has just recently launched an educational format where we have students now from the Caribbean shores can apply to have studies in the Moroccan university.”

Additionally, he underscored the importance of building trust and sharing ideas among African communities worldwide.

“These are some of the initiatives that we would like to see faster and bring into our people, not just here in St. Kitts and Nevis, but as we say the wider part of the West of the Americas, so we can be able to captivate how we can share ideas and build trust to one another as African brothers and sisters.”

Activities for the week included Gravesite visits to fallen martyrs (20th May), a panel discussion on Freedom FM (21st May), Island Wide distribution of food hampers to elderly and need (22nd May), Donation of African I Story Books to students at the Dr. William Connor Primary School, and upcoming –Celebration of African Culture at Independence Square (24th May), Solidarity Rally at Independence Square (25th May) and a Nyabinghi Groundation Ises at Newcastle Nevis (26th May).