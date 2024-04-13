Got NEWS? Email Us
Police Seek Suspects in Two Fatal Shootings in St. Kitts

General NewsCrime

Published on

By Admin
By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 8th April 2024)-St. Kitts police are on the hunt for suspects following two separate shootings-occurring hours apart- that have left two men in their 30s dead and another, also in his 30s, injured.

Dead are 33 -year-old Alex Harris of Challengers Village and 37-year-old Rashiel James of Middle Island while 30-year-old Leshawn Hazel of Main Street, Dieppe Bay is currently being nursed for gunshot wounds.

The first shooting took place at the Basseterre Bus and Ferry Terminal between 11:30 PM on Saturday 6th April and 12 AM on Sunday 7th April 7th, 2024.

Harris was found motionless in a chair by responding officers. Police say initial investigations suggest that he was fatally shot by a lone assailant. Despite efforts to save him, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, another shooting unfolded at a bar on Main Street in Parson’s Village between 1:30 AM and 2:30 AM on April 7th, 2024. James was discovered lying motionless on the ground while Hazel of Main sustained injuries during the attack. James tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene while Hazel was rushed to the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineaux for treatment.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a single masked and armed assailant entered the bar and opened fire, causing chaos and tragedy. The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed both crime scenes, gathering items of evidential value to aid in their investigation.

The RSCNPF urges anyone with information about these incidents or any other criminal activities to come forward. To this end, the public is encouraged to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 707.

Police have indicated that as investigations progress, updates will be provided in keeping the general public appropriately informed of the investigations’ developments.The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences to all those affected who have been negatively impacted by these occurrences.

