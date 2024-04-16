Got NEWS? Email Us
Police Confirm 2 Men Shot At Fisheries Complex

Police Confirm 2 Men Shot At Fisheries Complex

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 15th April 2024)- The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has confirmed a shooting incident that took place at the Fisheries Complex in Newtown earlier today, Monday, April 15th, 2024, between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM.

According to details provided by a spokesperson at the Police Public Relations Department, one individual identified as Shaquille Chumney, has been confirmed deceased as a result of the incident. Additionally, another person, Neal Nicholls, sustained injuries to one of his legs during the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation, and further details are expected to be provided in a formal media release by the authorities.

