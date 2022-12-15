The St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party Administration has made the reconstruction of the Basseterre High School a major priority. In a recent statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Geoffrey Hanley spoke about the current status of the Basseterre High School reconstruction.

L-R: DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND MINISTER OF EDUCATION, HON. DR. GEOFFREY HANLEY; PERMANENT SECRETARY IN THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, LISA PISTANA



“As you look around you will realize that I am on the grounds of the Basseterre High School, still quite emotional when I visit this site, but as the Minister responsible for Education I was charged with the responsibility of delivering the real deal in education. And as such, we have started immediately on ensuring that we rebuild the Basseterre High School. As you realize work has begun and this can be considered phase one, where contractors will be taking off the roofs and our next phase will be the actual demolition,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.

Dr. Hanley indicated that the construction will take place at the existing location.

“I give you the assurance that the New Basseterre High School will be built right here at the old Basseterre High School site. What is real hearty warming for me when I look around this morning is the many small contractors that are onsite with everyone getting an opportunity to get a piece of the pie. And that is exactly what I intend to do with this project and other projects going forward. I will deliver the real deal in education,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.