The Parks and Beaches Unit, which plays an important role in maintaining the beauty and attractiveness of St. Kitts and Nevis for its citizens and residents, as well as visitors to the destination, has successfully transitioned to the Ministry of Environment, said Senator, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke during Parliament on Tuesday, March 07, 2023.

“I should confirm that the Parks and Beaches Unit has comfortably transitioned to the Ministry of Environment, having moved from the Ministry of Public health,” said Dr. Clarke. “Parks and Beaches Unit is our ground game so to speak as it relates to very tangible and obvious steps towards transitioning to a sustainable island state.”

Senator Dr. Clarke noted that the Parks and Beaches Unit has come on board to ensure that the Federation’s recycling initiative continues to be strengthened.

“I can gladly report that they have accepted an additional remit to their operations which is not only cleaning the verges and the ghauts but also assisting with our Recycle SKN Project in collecting plastic bottled that we often see on the sides of the road when we travel through the country,” she said. “And you will also notice an increase in plastic bottles after heavy rain events which means our ghauts also need addressing.”

Equally important, Senator Dr. Clarke said that the ministries under her purview continue to play a significant role to transition the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state.

“It gives me great pleasure to report on the transition to a sustainable island state and the work that both the Ministries of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment have been doing to ensure that our 2023 Budget and Policy presentation to the nation continues with our full ministerial work,” said Senator Dr. Clarke.