Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsNational Productivity Council Bill 2024, Successfully Passes Through Federal Parliament

National Productivity Council Bill 2024, Successfully Passes Through Federal Parliament

General NewsLocal PoliticsWorkers News

Published on

By Admin
Mover of the Bill National Productivity Council Bill 2024 and Minister responsible for Labour, the Honourable Marsha Henderson,
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 27, 2024 (SKNIS): The National Productivity Council Bill, 2024,  secured safe passage through the Federal Parliament on Tuesday, March 26, marking a pivotal moment in the establishment of the National Productivity Council and its related functions in St. Kitts and Nevis. 

The Council will be responsible for identifying and analysing factors affecting productivity and recommending strategies to address them, and for developing and implementing training programmes to enhance the skills and capabilities of the workforce, among other things.

Mover of the Bill, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister responsible for Labour, emphasised that productivity  stands as a paramount issue, pivotal to propelling  the Federation forward. 

“Over the coming months, efforts will be made to improve productivity and expand economic capacity and fast-track the green energy transition in order to yield term benefits and energy security,” said Minister Henderson. 

She further mentioned that productivity and prosperity are tightly connected, in that when productivity increases in the private sector, it typically results in higher profits that benefit shareholders, employees, and consumers, while in the public sector, it leads to an increase in government tax revenue.

Minister Henderson further stated that increased productivity in the public sector typically results in cost savings for taxpayers and also enhances productivity in the private sector, while robust national productivity enhances a country’s overall competitiveness and appeal to local and foreign investors.

The minister also indicated that upon the Bill’s passage, the Ministry of Labour and Employment aims to implement the four-day workweek, highlighting it as a key advantage of establishing a National Productivity Council.

In her concluding remarks, the Honourable Minister stated that the Bill is a step in the right direction because of its multipurpose benefits not just to employers but employees as well. 

Latest articles

General News

Successfully Passed Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, to Set New Standards in Health and Industry in St. Kitts and Nevis

Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Consumer Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, expressed strong support for the newly passed Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, during the sitting of Parliament, on March 26. This pivotal legislation aims to establish the Medical Laboratories Council and provide for the licensing, monitoring, and inspection of medical laboratory operations, amongst other related matters.
General News

United States and Taiwan Collaborate on Medical Mission to Benefit St. Kitts and Nevis

Over the course of eight days, from March 18 to March 25, 2024, St. Kitts and Nevis experienced additional support in healthcare services, thanks to the United States Air Force Southern Command Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission.
General News

Findings of an Internal Review of the Citizenship by Investment Programme Revealed an Over-dependence on CBI Revenue by the Former Administration

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Immigration, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, delivered a statement in the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, that revealed some startling and troubling facts regarding the management of the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme under the former administration, and outlined the significant steps by his administration to strengthen the CBI and rebuild trust and confidence in the programme amongst international partners.
General News

Federal Cabinet Approves Three-phased Ban on Single-use Plastic Items in St. Kitts and Nevis

In a landmark move towards preserving the environment and advancing sustainability, the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced the implementation of a phased ban on single-use plastics. The announcement, made in the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, by Senator the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, marks a pivotal step in the nation’s environmental policy.

More like this

General News

Successfully Passed Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, to Set New Standards in Health and Industry in St. Kitts and Nevis

Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Consumer Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, expressed strong support for the newly passed Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, during the sitting of Parliament, on March 26. This pivotal legislation aims to establish the Medical Laboratories Council and provide for the licensing, monitoring, and inspection of medical laboratory operations, amongst other related matters.
General News

United States and Taiwan Collaborate on Medical Mission to Benefit St. Kitts and Nevis

Over the course of eight days, from March 18 to March 25, 2024, St. Kitts and Nevis experienced additional support in healthcare services, thanks to the United States Air Force Southern Command Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission.
General News

Findings of an Internal Review of the Citizenship by Investment Programme Revealed an Over-dependence on CBI Revenue by the Former Administration

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Immigration, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, delivered a statement in the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, that revealed some startling and troubling facts regarding the management of the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme under the former administration, and outlined the significant steps by his administration to strengthen the CBI and rebuild trust and confidence in the programme amongst international partners.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.