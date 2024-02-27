Got NEWS? Email Us
Ministry of Health Announces the Establishment of an in-house Human Resource Department

Ministry of Health Announces the Establishment of an in-house Human Resource Department

Dr. Jenson Morton, the Director of Health Institutions at the Ministry of Health
Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 23, 2024 (SKNIS): Dr. Jenson Morton, the Director of Health Institutions at the Ministry of Health, announced a significant development in the ministry’s operational framework, the establishment of an in-house Human Resource (HR) Department.

Historically, the Ministry of Health, despite being one of the largest in terms of personnel, lacked its own HR Department, relying instead on the central government’s HR services. This arrangement, Dr. Morton said, while functional, often led to delays and challenges in the nuanced management of HR-related tasks due to the ministry’s unique demands and scale.

Recognizing the inefficiency, the ministry has successfully established its HR Department, a move made possible by the approval and support of the Ministry of Finance. This strategic development is anticipated to streamline HR functions not only within the Ministry of Health but also across Institution-Based Health Services, which encompasses the Joseph N. France General Hospital among other critical health institutions.

During the February 21, 2024, edition of InFocus, Dr. Morton highlighted the benefits of this new department.

 “With this in-house HR Department, we are going to be able to coordinate regular training in everything from customer service to leadership training, as well as a lot of other different training that can now be coordinated onsite with the establishment of this department. So we are very grateful for that,” he said, adding that this initiative promises to enhance operational efficiency, staff development, and ultimately, the quality of healthcare services provided to the community.

The director of health institutions said that the establishment of an in-house HR Department marks a milestone in the Ministry of Health’s ongoing efforts to improve its administrative and operational capabilities.

Social Commentary

Teach Our Children Sportsmanship By Example

A recent episode at a sporting event for primary school athletes unfortunately set a different tone; not by the children but by some of the parents who apparently were in verbal disagreement with accusations of cheating which created quite a stir of public debate.
General News

Attorney General Defends Senior Parliamentary Officials Salary Pay Scale Adjustment Following 19-Year Gap

Attorney General Garth Wilkin has given reasoning for the government closing the 19-year gap since senior parliamentary officials received a salary increase, noting in part that some senior public servants, including permanent secretaries and some directors, are paid a higher salary than the ministers they report to.
General News

SKNT&LU Plans Online Campaign Leading Up To International Workers Day

Workers’ representative organisation, the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) is currently in its preparation and planning stage to spearhead an online campaign leading up to International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day and May Day, observed yearly in most countries (including the Federation) on the first Monday in the month of  May.
Human Interest

“STOP CRYING…”

On topic of mental well-being, Clinical Mental Health Counsellor and President of the St.Kitts Mental Health Association Zahra Jacobs, is calling on society to be more mindful, particularly in how boys are taught and told how to express their emotions.

