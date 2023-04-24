The Water Services Department wishes to inform residents of the South East Peninsula that in addition to the normal rationing schedule, your water supply is further interrupted due to a leak on our Water Mains in the vicinity of Salt Pond Hill. Please note that we will be undertaking urgent repairs tomorrow Tuesday, April 25th.



We expect to return to the normal rationing schedule once this leak is repaired. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience due to this interruption in service.