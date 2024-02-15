By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 15th February 2024)- The government of St.Kitts-Nevis is currently focused on implementing improvements at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, said to be part of a broader initiative to maintain the federation’s main healthcare facility while also progressing with plans for a new state-of-the-art smart hospital.

During a press conference with Cabinet Ministers on Tuesday 13th February 2024, Dr. Drew Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew outlined the government’s ongoing projects aimed at addressing long-standing infrastructural challenges at the JNF General Hospital. A critical focus of these efforts is the repair of the hospital’s roofs, an issue that has caused considerable discomfort and inconvenience over the years. Thanks to the combined efforts of local contractors and the generous support from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), this problem is now being comprehensively addressed, with work already underway.

In addition to the roofing repairs, substantial refurbishment is nearly complete at the hospital’s morgue, transforming it from a state of neglect to one of functionality and dignity. This is part of the government’s commitment to improving all facets of the hospital’s infrastructure to provide a more conducive environment for both healthcare providers and patients.

Recognizing the critical need for efficient emergency services, the government is also in the process of enhancing the hospital’s ambulance fleet. New ambulances are being procured to supplement the existing vehicles, with expectations for their integration into the fleet within the first quarter of the year. This move is anticipated to significantly improve the hospital’s capacity to respond to emergencies promptly.

Another key area slated for improvement is the Psychiatric Ward, highlighting the government’s focus on mental health services alongside physical health facilities. These upcoming renovations underscore the comprehensive approach being taken to uplift the standard of care provided at the JNF General Hospital.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew also highlighted the aesthetic and functional upgrades being made to the hospital’s foyer. These improvements are intended to create a more welcoming and efficient entry point for patients and visitors, enhancing their overall experience from the moment they enter the facility.

The government’s investment in the JNF General Hospital extends beyond mere infrastructural upgrades; it signifies a commitment to elevating healthcare standards and ensuring that the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis have access to quality medical services. By addressing these long-standing issues and shortfalls, the administration is laying the groundwork for a more robust healthcare system, capable of meeting the needs of its population both now and in the future.

As the federation looks forward to the completion of the new smart hospital, these interim measures at the JNF General Hospital represent crucial steps in maintaining and improving healthcare services, demonstrating the government’s dedication to the health and well-being of its citizens.