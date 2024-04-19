Innovative Farming Practices to Take Centre Stage at the 29th Annual Agriculture Open Day as the Ministry Advances Sustainable Agriculture

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 18, 2024 (SKNIS) – This year’s Agriculture Open Day, traditionally a showcase for farmers, fishers, and agro-processors to display their goods, will feature a new addition from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources. The event will introduce innovative practices to the farming and fishing communities, aligning with the ministry’s commitment to sustainable agriculture.

The 29th edition of the popular Agriculture Open Day will be staged from April 25-26, 2024, at the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park along the Kim Collins Highway. This year’s event will be held under the theme, “Securing Our Future Through Sustainable Agriculture by 2025 and Beyond.”

During an appearance on the Wednesday, April 17, 2024, edition of InFocus, Head of Media and Communications at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources, Chaira Flanders, stated that the ministry is currently promoting the use of innovative and sustainable agricultural practices across the farming community in St. Kitts. In this regard, designated areas will be provided at the open day venue where seasoned, new and aspiring farmers can learn more about sustainable agriculture.

“We’re going to have our crop and livestock divisions on display and in those various sections we will have our technical staff available and open to answering any of the questions that these persons may have,” Ms. Flanders said.

Moreover, farmers who visit the two-day exhibition next week will be exposed to different innovative methods that can help them transition from traditional to climate-smart farming, given the increased climatic changes being experienced throughout the world.

“We want to ensure that our farmers are [prepared] given that right now we are living in an era where the climate at any given moment can threaten our food security,” Ms. Flanders said, noting that the intention is to equip food producers with the necessary knowledge and expertise to flourish and produce during such circumstances through the implementation and adoption of green technology and improved water conservation methods.

Despite the focus on educational opportunities for farmers and fishers at the open day, organisers are dedicated to maintaining the fun, excitement, and entertainment that the two-day exhibition is famous for.

“This year we are going to have an event that is going to be bigger than last year’s event. We were able to iron out some of the kinks from last year and so we are trying to make as much improvements as possible, so we want you to take advantage of this Agriculture Open Day,” Ms. Flanders said, while mentioning that more than one hundred vendors have registered to offer produce, products and other exciting services to patrons.