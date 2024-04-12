Human Resource Management Department Receives All-clear to Operate at Full Capacity

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2024 (SKNIS): The Human Resource Management Department (HRMD), located at Government Headquarters, has received the all-clear to resume operations at full capacity, effective immediately. All services that were temporarily suspended will once again be available to employees and stakeholders.

This decision comes after a series of precautionary measures were implemented, including the temporary closure and comprehensive cleaning of all HRMD offices. Additionally, an efficacy test was conducted post-cleanup to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety were met.

Head of the Civil Service, Thelma Richard extended her deepest gratitude to all stakeholders who played a pivotal role in the swift and efficient response to the comprehensive cleaning process. She especially thanked the staff of the HRMD, who have demonstrated exceptional resilience and commitment to their duties under less-than-ideal circumstances.

“Our sincere appreciation extends to the dedicated staff of the HRMD, who have shown exceptional dedication and professionalism under challenging circumstances,” said Ms. Richard. “Their efforts, alongside the invaluable support from the team at the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS) Multi-Purpose Laboratory; the Ministry of Health; First Choice Refrigeration, and Advanced Business Maintenance Systems (AMBS) have been crucial in ensuring the health and safety of our employees were prioritized at every step.”

Ms. Richard said that the health and well-being of the workers and citizens will remain the highest priorities for the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“As we resume full operations, we remain vigilant in our health and safety protocols, continuing to prioritize the well-being of our employees and the communities we serve. We are confident that the measures taken have strengthened our resilience and preparedness for any future challenges,” the head of the Civil Service added.