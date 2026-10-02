Hope Restored: 2023 Sagicor SIGMA Corporate Run Funds Rebuild Top Floor Of Studio At Edna Manley College

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KINGSTON, Jamaica: Sagicor Foundation Jamaica has officially handed over the newly rebuilt top floor of the Hope Brooks Painting Studio at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. This marks the completion of substantial work, supported by a 158 thousand US dollar (J$25 million) investment in the restoration of a signification part of the important visual arts facility, located at the only tertiary institution of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean.

The studio, which is a part of the College’s School of Visual Arts, was rebuilt with funds contributed by patrons of the 2023 Sagicor SIGMA Corporate Run. The College was allocated just over 158 thousand US dollars (J$25 million) from what was then a record raise of over 581 thousand US dollars (J$91.8 million). Ground was broken for the reconstruction work to commence in November 2024.

The rebuilt facility replaces the studio that was damaged by fire in October 2021 and provides students and faculty with a renewed environment in which to develop their skills, produce work and participate in Jamaica and the Caribbean’s creative industries.

Christopher Zacca, President & CEO of Sagicor Group and Chairman of Sagicor Foundation, said the completed studio reflects the collective impact of the ‘SIGMA Run’ community.

“This studio is a powerful example of what we can achieve when we come together around a shared purpose. It is a space where ideas will be explored, talent will be nurtured and outstanding work that represents the best of our region will be produced,” he continued. “More importantly, it is an investment in the students whose creativity will help shape the Caribbean’s cultural legacy and strengthen our creative economy.”

The relationship between the Sagicor Foundation and the College predates the rebuilding project. Since 2016, teachers and students from the School of Visual Arts have supported the Sagicor SIGMA Corporate Run by creating the event’s signature start-line mural.

Interim Principal of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Dorrett R. Campbell, expressed the College’s gratitude to Sagicor, reiterating that the relationship between the two institutions extends well beyond the studio project.

“Edna Manley College is grateful for the partnership and relationship forged with Sagicor. It is not a partnership predicated on the rebuilding of the first floor of the studio only; it existed before, as it is our same painting students who paint the mural for the annual Sagicor SIGMA Run,” said Ms. Campbell.

“By supporting Edna, Sagicor has demonstrated that it understands the value and importance of the arts and the pivotal role Edna plays as the enabler, hub, and driver of the creative industry in the English-speaking Caribbean. For us, the arts are neither tangential nor peripheral; they are critical to social transformation and national development.”

The facility bears the name of Hope Brooks, former head of the College’s School of Visual Arts, who has played an influential role in the development of generations of Jamaican artists and continues to serve the institution as an adjunct lecturer.

For students, the return of the studio provides access to a dedicated space where they can strengthen their practice, collaborate with their peers and prepare for careers in the arts.

“Having this studio available to us means that we have a space where we can focus fully on developing our ideas and improving our work,” said Lavanya Jones, 4th year Bachelor of Fine Arts Painting student at the College. “It also reminds us that there are organisations and individuals who believe in the value of what we do. We are excited to make the space our own and to create work that honours the legacy of Hope Brooks.”