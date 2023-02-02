The historic installation ceremony of the first female Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Ms. Marcella Liburd JP will take place at Government House on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 4:30 pm. A wide cross-section of society has been invited to attend the momentous event by invitation only.

The installation ceremony will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and ZIZ TV (Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Her Excellency Liburd, 69, was sworn in at Government House on February 1, 2023, as the fifth Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis before a small group of attendees including Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and his Cabinet Ministers and invited guests.

The Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office were administered by Resident High Court Judge Her Ladyship Tamara Gill.

Her Excellency Liburd has had a long and illustrious career spanning that of educator, lawyer, senator, first female Speaker of the National Assembly post-Independence, the first female to be elected Chairperson of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and first female Deputy National Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, Member of Parliament and Minister of Government.

Having served as the Governor-General’s Deputy since September 2022, His Majesty King Charles III has now appointed her as the first female Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on the advice of Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew. All other Governors-General were appointed by the Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022, having served as the longest reigning British monarch with 70 years on the throne.

Her Excellency Liburd succeeds the fourth Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D, 72, who was appointed Head of State on 1st September, 2015 and served until January 31, 2023.

Past Governors-General include His Late Excellency Sir Clement Athelston Arrindell GCMG, GCVO, QC (1983-1996); His Late Excellency Sir Cuthbert Montraville Sebastian, GCMG, OBE, KStJ ED (1996-2013) and His Excellency Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, GCMG, OBE (2013-2015).