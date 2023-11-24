BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 23rd November 2023)- A police spokesperson has updated members of the media that former government minister Lindsay Grant has paid $1,500.00 ECD on two of each charges (totalling $3000) he was recently convicted of in relation to the Last Lap Bar incident of January 2022.

On Thursday 23rd November 2023, it was stated that: “The fines were paid at the cashier’s at the Magistrate Department and Mr. Grant was discharged.”

Reportedly on November 21st, 2023, Grant, “who was found guilty on two (2) charges namely Battery of a Police Officer and Assaulting a Police Officer, was convicted and ordered to pay a fine of fifteen hundred dollars ($1,500.00) ECD on each charge.”

It was ordered that the fines be paid forthwith or in default, Grant would serve one (1) month imprisonment on each charge at His Majesty’s Prison.