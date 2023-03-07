The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is gearing up to launch its housing initiative with the construction of 600 homes in the first instance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Human Settlement, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, made a statement in the National Assembly on March 07, 2023, outlining the government’s intention to begin construction.

“Six hundred homes will be constructed. I’m not talking about next year, I am talking about starting in a few weeks,” Dr. Hanley stated.

He noted that a model home will first be constructed so that citizens and residents can appreciate and tour a physical replication of the house design.

“We made a commitment to the country that we are going to deliver homes, and homes we will deliver,” the Deputy Prime Minister said, noting that the Government intends to deliver 2,400 homes over the next five years.

The Government intends to utilize sustainable construction methods to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Smart technology will also be integrated into the homes. The modern homes will also feature solar energy and water cisterns (water storage tanks).