With an understanding of the critical role of law and order in the functioning of any society, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis intends to make significant investments in the physical plant and human resource development within the national security apparatus in the Federation.



Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, while presenting the Appropriation Bill (2023), 2022, also known as the Budget Address, on December 14, said “there can be no meaningful or sustainable national development in the absence of law and order.”



The Prime Minister said, “The maintenance of law and order and the safety and security of citizens and residents are the first and most sacred responsibilities of any government. Societal peace and stability are prerequisites for true social and economic development and also for the accomplishment of our progressive Sustainable Island State Agenda.”



It was noted that the approach to policing in St. Kitts and Nevis going forward will be informed by the timely analysis of crime statistics and intelligence gained from the interagency collaboration of the security forces nationally, regionally and internationally.



“Therefore, the budgetary resources would support the police’s strategic outlook for improved collaboration with local law enforcement entities, regional and international agencies, continued use and pursuit of science and technology in crime prevention and solvability, and importantly, embracing and actively supporting the current social intervention programmes. Moreover, specialized training will be incorporated into the training programmes offered to the police including DNA diagnostics, cybercrime, and crypto-currency certification,” Dr. Drew said.



The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew further noted that the $74.6 million being allocated for Recurrent Expenditure under the Ministry of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration in the 2023 Budget will provide for the construction and upgrade of the various police facilities.



“These will include the completion of the Multi-Purpose Training Centre at Lime Kiln, the relocation of the Traffic Department to the Police Training Complex at Ponds Pasture, and the renovation of the Charlestown and Gingerland police stations. In the new year, we would also explore the reopening of a police station in the Parish of St. Paul’s. Madam Speaker, in 2023, several other priorities will be pursued for the security forces. For the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), we will collaborate with the Nevis Island Administration in the identification of lands on Nevis for the permanent home of the SKNDF on Nevis. Further, the Coast Guard is expected to benefit from the acquisition of a forty (40) foot Patrol Boat by the end of 2023, donated by the US Government,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew added.



In the upcoming year, greater emphasis and resources will also be spent on recruiting, retaining and upgrading the manpower in the Police and Defence Forces, the Immigration Department and the Prison Services.