Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to Hold Official Funeral for Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater

The late Alphonso "Bridges" Bridgewater
Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 17, 2024 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis announces with deep sorrow, the passing of Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater, a beloved member of our community. In recognition of his significant contributions and legacy, an Official Funeral will be held to honour his life and achievements.
 
The Official Funeral for Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 26, 2024. Viewing and tributes begin at 12:45 p.m. and the Official Service will commence at 2:00 p.m., at the St. Georges Anglican Church, located on Cayon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts.
 
Mr. Bridgewater was known for his unwavering dedication to the betterment of our nation and his tireless efforts in serving our community. His leadership, compassion, and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew him.
 
The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater during this difficult time. We recognize and honor his remarkable life and express our gratitude for his invaluable contributions to our society.
 
Members of the public are invited to join us in paying tribute to the life and legacy of Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater at his Official Funeral, to commemorate his memory and celebrate his lasting impact on our nation.

