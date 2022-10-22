It’s official: S. L. Horfords St. Paul’s are the 2021 Super Six Tournament champions after they

dismissed SOL IAS Conaree FC 5-1 in game 2 of the Super Six finals Thursday night at the

Warner Park. St. Paul’s rained down goals on Conaree, starting off with the tournament’s MVP

Keithroy Freeman in the 21 st minute, followed by Kalonji Clarke in the 41st minute to give St.

Paul’s a 2-0 lead at half time. In the second half, it was more of the same: Freeman scored St.

Paul’s third goal with a brilliant through pass, but were pegged back a bit with an own goal by

Petrez Williams; putting Conaree on the board in the 66 th minute. Perez made up for that mistake

when he scored a stunning free kick in the 81 st minute, only for Freeman to score his hat trick

with the 5th and final goal of the match in the 88 th minute. After the match, Manager of St. Paul’s

Derionne Edmeade told reporter Virgil Hodge, St. Paul’s strategy to win the championship was

to soak up the pressure and hit their opponents on the counter attack.

“All we had to do, was withhold everything that they do, stay focused, and when all that pressure

wears down, St. Paul’s were ready to jump up again,” an elated Edemade said. He suggested that

they could not afford delaying their celebrations to after a game three on Sunday, noting it was

important to win game two last night and seal the series. “Tonight, we took advantage of the

opportunities that we got. The first game, both teams missed a lot but tonight, St. Paul’s spent

some money on some nice champagne. We couldn’t’ put these back on ice…we could not do this

on Sunday. Its sweeter today,” Edemade said.

For Coach Al Richards of Conaree, his team failed to score early and hence lost the match. “I

told the players, this is a final, if we don’t score we can’t win. Goals win games. We didn’t score,

St. Paul’s scored their chances,” he said. He congratulated St Paul’s and thanked his team’s

sponsors for supporting them all the way to the finals.

This marked the end of the 2021 SKNFA Premier League and back-to-back titles for St. Paul’s.

With that win, St. Paul’s walk away with $50,000 in cash prize and several individual prizes as

well. Other prizes were:

MVP Award sponsored by St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited

Keithroy Freeman – Trophy & EC$5,000

Best Goalkeeper

Jamal Jeffers – Trophy & EC$1,000

Best Defender

Petrez Williams – Trophy & EC$1,000

Best Midfielder

Kalonji Clarke – Trophy & EC$1,000

Golden Boot

Kimaree Rogers – Trophy & $1,000

Tiquanny Williams – Trophy & $1,000