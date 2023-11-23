Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 23, 2023 (SKNIS): Today, November 23, 2023, marks the departure of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Foreign Minister, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, from Dublin, Ireland. His visit was primarily for participating in the inaugural Ireland-Latin America and Caribbean Business and Economic Forum.



During his second-to-last day, Minister Douglas had a meeting with Ireland’s Foreign Minister, Michael Martin. They reflected on the successful Forum, with Dr. Douglas advocating for the event to become a regular fixture, suggesting a rotating hosting arrangement among Ireland, the Caribbean, and Latin America.



Minister Douglas urged Ireland, given its influence in international organizations where the Caribbean lacks representation, to champion the causes of Small Island States. He emphasized the need for support in adopting a universal multidimensional vulnerability index and sought assistance for St. Kitts and Nevis in building capabilities to tap into green financing.



Committed to strengthening ties with Ireland, Dr. Douglas informed Foreign Minister Martin about his government’s plans to appoint a non-resident ambassador to Ireland and establish a diplomatic presence in Dublin.

Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas (right) with Foreign Minister Martin.