Five members of the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society were honoured today, Thursday, November 03, 2022, for their long, dedicated and meritorious service to the management and success of the cultural organization.



The Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society is a voluntary organization that manages the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park on behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.



At an Investiture Ceremony held at Government House, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton G.C.M.G., C.V.O., K.C., J.P., LL. D; Former Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis Sir Edmund Lawrence K.C.M.G., G.C.M.G., O.B.E., C.S.M., J.P.; Mr. Kenneth Martin M.B.E., M.K.; Mrs. Gloria Wilkin and Mr. Larry Armony were conferred with the title of Honorary Governors of the Society.



His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton was unable to attend Thursday’s ceremony.



Along with today’s honorees, the Investiture ceremony was attended by Government officials including Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; Attorney General the Honourable Garth Wilkin; Senator the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, as well as President of the Society, Mr. Michael Morton C.B.E., J.P. and past and present members.



Delivering remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed his appreciation to the five honorees for their years of service in helping to preserve the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park – a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



“Our Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park is known as the Gibraltar of the West Indies. When I hear the word gibraltar it conjures up notions of strength, support, steadfastness, and longevity. These superlatives more aptly describe the five honorees we are here to celebrate today. These are indeed outstanding members not only for the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society but our Federation as a whole. You have made significant contributions in many spheres and are well deserving of this recognition,” the Prime Minister said.



The Honourable Prime Minister went on to speak of the significance of the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park to the history and culture of the Kittitian and Nevisian people.



He said, “Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park is one of the most prized possessions of our beloved Federation. It is much more than a tourist attraction. It is the embodiment of our rich history and remarkable culture. So much of our ancestral heritage is cemented in this historical site. It is well admired as one of the most well-preserved historical sites, not just within the Caribbean, but if I may dear say throughout the world. The UNESCO World Heritage Convention described it as an outstanding, well-preserved example of 17th and 18th century military architecture in a Caribbean context. It is indeed an extraordinarily beautiful site and I’m sure you can sense the great pride that I have in this historical park.”



The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew also commended the current members and donors of the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society for their continued hard and tireless work “to help to enhance and maintain this historical gem.”



The Society for the Restoration of Brimstone Hill was founded in 1965.