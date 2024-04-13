First Lady Diani Prince-Drew Engages In Public Outings, Community Service 

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 10th April 2024)-First LadyDiani Prince-Drew, the wife of St. Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, has been actively engaging in local public and community service since their marriage in February 2024, with her most recent involvement being donations of water to various preschools and daycare centre on the island of St.Kitts.

Other outings thus far include having delivered her first public speech (done in observance of International Women’s Day) as well as joining her husband on various engagements such as volunteer painting at the Joseph N. France General Hospital as part of the lobby renovation works on Saturday 16th March and the couple’s recently hosting a dinner for the 25 Most Remarkable Teens at the official prime minister’s residence located in Beacon Heightson Saturday 30th March.

St. Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and First Lady Diani Prince-Drew (center), seen with 2024 Most Remarkable Teen awardees during a dinner hosted at the official prime minister’s residence located in Beacon Heights on Saturday 30th March 2024. (Credit: Facebook/Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew) St. Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew (seen painting) and First Lady Diani Prince-Drew go about volunteer painting at the Joseph N. France General Hospital as part of the lobby renovation works on Saturday 16th March (Credit: Facebook/Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew)

First Lady Prince-Drew shared on her official Facebook page that on Wednesday 10th April 2024, she was privileged to visit a number of pre-schools in various communities, namely: KeBabies Child Development (Conaree), Louisa Grant PreSchool (Conaree), Cayon DayCare (Cayon), Vera’s Day Care (Cayon), Ray of Hope (Needsmust), Nana’s House (St. Peter’s) and St. Peter’s Daycare (St. Peter’s).

First Lady Diani Prince-Drew (center) poses with a staff and students of the Louisa Grant Pre School in Conaree during a visit on Wednesday 10th April 2024 following donations of water (Credit: Facebook/Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew)

“I was extremely happy to personally hand over donations of water to each pre-school, which is very important in this period of extreme drought. I enjoyed spending time with the beautiful children who are all spirited, confident, and intelligent. I learnt about their favourite colours, kite flying, sports, and so much more.”

“I also appreciated being able to chat with the teachers to learn more about early childhood education. They all beamed with pride when speaking about their students. I’m grateful to the pre-schools for the warm welcome and for the invitations to return to spend time with them,” she commented.

“Side note: I’m thoroughly impressed by the St. Peter’s Daycare backyard garden. They have utilized old tyres to plant herbs and vegetables. Efforts such as these help to bolster food security and reduce food importation,” she added.

First Lady Prince-Drew’s dedication to public service extends beyond charitable acts, as she recently delivered her first public speech in her new capacity a stirring speech in commemoration of International Women’s Day during an event organised by the Adtalem Global Education EDGE – Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Chapter, held on Friday 8th March 2024 at the school’s campus located in West Farm.

Reflecting on this year’s theme, ‘Inspire Inclusion’, she emphasized the ongoing struggle for gender equality and inclusion.

“ ‘Inspire Inclusion’ sparks a conversation that is both timely and necessary, as despite the fact that it is 2024 and we have made great strides to create more balanced, fair, and just societies, millions of women across the world still face a reality that is unbalanced, unfair, and unjust – socially, economically, culturally, and politically. The reality is that too many women do not have the same access to opportunities, platforms, and resources as men, and we are very much still in a battle for respect and inclusion,” Prince-Drew remarked in her speech.

“I say we because I, too, have had to experience this reality as well. As a relatively young, black, professional woman from a small island state, I have had to navigate male-centred spaces and rooms where my contributions, perspectives, and expertise were not always welcomed nor valued. Daunting though it may have been, these experiences have only fortified my resolve, and I have learned, with help, to boldly occupy space, voice my concerns, and leverage my skill sets in order to meet my goals as well as provide representation and opportunities for others, because that is my social responsibility,” she continued.

In other well-being of women news, First Lady Prince-Drew shared via her Facebook page that in February, she joined First Ladies, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of The Bahamas and Mrs. Eloise Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as guests of First Lady Arya Ali of Guyana for a presentation on the Menstrual Hygiene Initiative which was spearheaded by First Lady Arya.

As understood, the event took place on the sidelines of the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Guyana on Monday 26th February 2024.

It has been highlighted that the Menstrual Hygiene Initiative has provided over 32,000 schoolgirls with free sanitary pads, as part of the overall aim of eliminating period poverty.

First Lady Prince-Drew commended First Lady Arya Ali’s Initiative for making a difference in the lives of thousands of women and girls whilst noting “The Initiative is also an example of the importance of gender sensitivity as we seek to improve the lives of others and empower women.”

“I am committed and very much looking forward to commencing my own work with non-government and charitable organizations focused on women’s empowerment, social justice and the arts in the home that I have adopted and that has adopted me – St. Kitts and Nevis,” then stated First Lady Prince-Drew, an attorney-at-law and diplomat, who originally hails from St.Vincent and the Grenadines.