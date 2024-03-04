Empowering Farmers for a Sustainable Tomorrow!

Basseterre, March 1st 2024 (MDS) –The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources proudly highlights the outcomes of its recent annual review and strategic planning session, heralding a new era of agricultural empowerment and sustainability in St. Kitts and Nevis. This year’s meeting underscored the unwavering commitment and dedication of local farmers, pivotal in propelling us toward the ambitious 2025 sustainability goals and beyond.

In line with our vision for sustainable agriculture, we have taken concrete steps towards supporting our farmers. Recently, we distributed 3000 tomato seedlings to esteemed farmers Winston Morris, Leonard Herbert, and Franklyn Mitcham, bringing us closer to our vision of sustainable agriculture. Each seed planted signifies progress towards a brighter future, demonstrating that our farmers are not just prepared but eager to lead the charge.

At the heart of our agenda lies a detailed work plan encapsulated in our 25 by 25 initiative under the overarching theme ‘Securing our future for sustainable agriculture through partnerships by 2025 and beyond.’ This initiative is a challenge, one that our farmers have wholeheartedly embraced and expressed their gratitude to the ministry for driving progress in the agricultural sector. Mr. Winston Morris, a member of the Consortium, expressed their readiness for the challenge, stating, “We’ve been waiting for challenges from the Ministry of Agriculture, challenge us, throw something on us and see. Test us. Test our mettle and you’ll see that we are not backing down. We are stepping up to the plate. We will do it and we will do the best we can do.”

Equipped with essential resources such as ground cover, drip lines, water tanks, solar energizers, and valuable guidance from the ministry, our farmers stand poised to achieve the 25 by 25 agenda. Their determination coupled with strategic support sets the stage for a transformative journey towards sustainable agriculture.

As we move forward, let us continue to foster collaboration, innovation, and empowerment within our farming communities. Together, we can cultivate a resilient agricultural sector that not only sustains but thrives for generations to come.