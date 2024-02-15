By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 15th February 2024)-The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) recently conducted a professional development retreat for early childhood supervisors and proprietors, aiming to enhance the leadership and teamwork within the early childhood education sector.

The one-day event, themed “Building a Winning Team,” took place in the CUNA Conference Room on Friday 9th February 2024 in Basseterre, St. Kitts

Director of ECDU Kimona Brown, set the tone with her opening remarks, emphasizing the retreat’s goal to fortify relationships, establish trust, and cultivate a high-achieving team dynamic. She inspired attendees by highlighting the importance of unity and collective growth, referencing Helen Keller’s philosophy, “alone we can do little, together we can do so much,” to underscore the power of collaboration.

The retreat was designed to not only foster professional growth but also to encourage open dialogue and fun, setting the stage for a constructive and enjoyable learning experience. Participants engaged in a series of thought-provoking activities and workshop sessions, sharing insights and best practices to enhance their approach to early childhood care and education.

Brown urged everyone to approach the retreat with an open mind and heart, viewing it as an opportunity to strengthen their team and elevate the sector. She drew an analogy between the sector and a ship, with supervisors and proprietors as captains, navigating towards a common goal with skill and commitment.

This 2024 Professional Development Retreat marks the beginning of a series of initiatives by the ECDU to support continuous improvement and excellence in early childhood education, signifying a step forward in building a more cohesive, empowered, and winning team in the sector.