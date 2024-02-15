By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 15th February 2024)-At the recent Prime Minister’s Press Conference, Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins expressed strong confidence in St. Kitts and Nevis’s capacity to achieve its ambitious target of reducing the food import bill by 25 percent by 2025, with such optimism stemming from the increase in local farmers joining forces with the ministry to realize this vision.

Minister Duggins highlighted the growing momentum behind the 25 by 25 Agenda, with over 150 farmers now committed to the cause saying: “Our dedication to the 25 by 25 Agenda is unwavering,” he stated. “The enthusiasm and commitment shown by our farmers, who are keen to contribute towards and benefit from the $50 million goal, are truly inspiring.”

This commitment was further solidified during the 25 by 25 Crop Farmer Commodity Meetings held on February 7 and 12, 2024. These sessions not only served as platforms for disseminating vital information but also for recognizing the farmers’ participation with certificates. The focus crops, including watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes, and sweet peppers, have been selected for their potential impact on the Federation’s food production and import reduction strategy.

The Department of Agriculture is providing comprehensive support to these farmers, offering necessary inputs and technical guidance to ensure their success.

“Supporting our farmers is not just a duty but a commitment to enhancing our agricultural output,” Minister Duggins remarked.

An exciting development in this journey is the nearing completion of the hatchery project at the Bayford’s Livestock Center of Excellence. Initiated with a memorandum of understanding last year, the project is expected to commence production between March and April 2024.

As understood, this initiative represents a significant step towards self-sufficiency in poultry production, aiming to address the $20 million currently spent on importing poultry products.

Additionally, plans are underway for the construction of a poultry slaughtering facility. This facility will complement the hatchery in boosting the Federation’s local poultry production capabilities, aligning with the broader goals of the 25 by 25 Agenda.

As gathered, Minister Duggins’s optimism is not just rooted in the progress of projects and farmer participation but also in the broader impact these efforts will have on the Federation’s economy and food security. By increasing local food production and reducing dependency on imports, St. Kitts and Nevis is said to be moving towards a more sustainable and resilient agricultural sector.

Of note, as St. Kitts and Nevis continues to advance towards its 25 by 25 target, the collective effort of the government, farmers, and supporting agencies is a testament to the nation’s commitment to transforming its agricultural landscape.

Such a collaborative approach not only aims to meet the immediate goal of reducing food imports but also to lay the foundation for a more self-reliant and prosperous future for the Federation’s agricultural sector.