The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to receive support from the United Nations in areas such as climate change, financing for development, human resource development, and health and agriculture as they work together for the common good of the people, said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Secretary-General Guterres was at the time welcoming St. Kitts and Nevis’ New Permanent Representative to the United Nations Her Excellency Nerys Dockery as she presented her credentials on October 24, 2022.

“I am delighted to receive you and to tell you very clearly that the support to St. Kitts and Nevis and to Small Island Developing States (SIDS) is an actual priority for us,” said United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres. “We know the difficulties that you face, the challenges that you face, how much the world economic order is against the needs and interest of the people of the Small Island Developing States mainly in the Caribbean.”

Secretary-General Guterres welcomed Her Excellency Dockery to her new role and expressed a desire to work closely with her.

“I want to tell you that we very much welcome your presence here and we hope that you will allow us to testify to the close relationship with your country and also in the context of CARICOM. It is one of the regional organizations that has a closer cooperation with the UN,” he said.

“So, you are very much welcome. We will work together; we are very happy that the new administration has taken the decisions that you have mentioned that you will do everything to make sure that those commitments and that very strong approach to multilateralism will be successful.”

Her Excellency Dockery congratulated Secretary-General Guterres on his reelection to serve a second term in the said position of the United Nations.

“Thank you for the excellent stewardship that you have provided during your last term and for being such a fierce defender of small island developing states. You have truly been outstanding in the manner in which you have fulfilled the mandate of this august body,” Her Excellency Dockery said.