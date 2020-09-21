BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 18th September 2020)- Three top members of the COVID-19 National Task Force, on the occasion of the 2020 National Heroes Day, have each been named for the Companion of Star of Merit award, fitting the category of ‘National Service in a crisis’.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws Chief Of Staff at Joseph N. France General Hospital Dr. Cameron Wilkinson and Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force Abdias Samuel are among fifteen (15) nationals whose heroic ways have been spotlighted, this time around, for the annual National Heroes Award.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, during his presentation at the ceremony for the Observance of National Heroes Day held on Wednesday 16th September at the National Heroes Park, applauded the awardees “whose meritorious work has led to them being recognized for the following awards under the National Honours Act.”

The full slate of awardees are as follows:

1. Dr. Burnell Nisbett – Medicine – Companion of Star of Merit

2. Ms. Viola Jacobs – Education – Companion of Star of Merit

3. Archdeacon J. Rudolph Smithen – Religious Service – Companion of Star of Merit

4. Ms. Shirley Browne – Education – Companion of Star of Merit

5. Dr. Hazel Laws – National Service in a crisis – Companion of Star of Merit

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws

6. Dr. Cameron Wilkinson – National Service in a crisis – Companion of Star of Merit

Chief Of Staff at Joseph N. France General Hospital Dr. Cameron Wilkinson

7. Mr. Abdias Samuel – National Service in a crisis – Companion of Star of Merit

Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force Abdias Samuel

8. Ms. Mary Nurse – Community Service – Medal of Honour

9. Ms. Pearline Mussenden – Education – Medal of Honour

10. Mr. Joseph Benders – Arts – Medal of Honour

11. Dr. A. Linton Liburd – Medicine – Medal of Honour

12. Ms. Pamela Brookes – Nursing – Medal of Honour

13. Mr. Charles McMaster – Community Service – Medal of Honour

14. Mr. Brian Dyer National Service in a crisis Medal of Honour

15. Dr. Judy Nisbett – National Service in a crisis – Medal of Honour

Dr. Harris encouraged: “Let us recommit ourselves this National Heroes Day to that oneness of purpose.”

He continued: “If we all resolve to engage that hero in us, each of us lifting a little, we can move mountains. Working together in earnest and in unity, we can usher in unprecedented growth and advancement of our people and our country, and with these successes, may it be that when the next generation is honouring the best of us, the rest of us smile, content in the part we would have played in the successes of our Nation.”

Photos Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws Chief Of Staff at Joseph N. France General Hospital Dr. Cameron Wilkinson Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force Abdias Samuel