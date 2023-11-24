BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 23rd November 2023)- Two young men from St. Peter’s have been killed while another is currently nursing injuries following a shooting incident which occurred on Wednesday 22nd November 2023 in the Upper Monkey Hill community.

Dead are 29-year-old Lequani T. James and 24-year-old Kevin Collins, both of Upper Monkey Hill.

Injured is 21-year-old Kejaun Connanier of Carty Alley, Newtown.

This media house understands that the incident took place sometime before 12noon that day.

A police statement informed that responding to the scene, law enforcement officers observed two (2) males laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about their bodies, and that they were shortly identified. Reportedly, both succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Police say Connanier sustained gunshot injuries to both legs. He was subsequently transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by ambulance where he was treated and is currently warded.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF)

processed the scene and took into custody some items of evidential value.

According to the local authorities, an investigation into the incident is ongoing and the public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments.

The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been adversely affected by this incident.

A continued call has been made to urge members of the public with information about any criminal activity to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.