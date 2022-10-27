St. Kitts and Nevis was represented at a two-day GCF Policy Makers Workshop, which took place in Saint Lucia from October 19-20, 2022. Ms. Tonisha Weekes, Liaison Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture and Ms. Jeanelle Kelly, Quarantine Officer at the Department of Agriculture attended the workshop.



The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) is currently implementing its CARICOM AgREADY project funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF). This project aims to strengthen the foundation for a climate-responsive agricultural sector in the Caribbean. The AgREADY project seeks to raise the profile of the agricultural sector in GCF’s climate financing prioritization processes by implementing an evidence-based and inter-sectoral strategy for developing and rebranding Caribbean agriculture as “low-emissions”, to enhance market opportunities and attract private sector investments.



The CARICOM AgReady project has completed key deliverables at the national and regional levels and hosted a regional workshop targeted at policy/decision makers from each participating country. This two-day workshop covered key findings from each study, the implications of the results for the regions, the importance of activities and tools the project has helped to develop or apply, and how those tools can help to support decision-making.