BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 7th May 2021)-The Opposition St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) recently concluded its weekend of activities in observance of the annual Labour Day (International Workers’ Day) in St.Kitts-Nevis.

Monday 3rd May 2021, saw the yearly wreath laying ceremony.

The St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union partnered-as usual- to salute the solemn occasion in memory of those fallen stalwarts recognised in the labour movement.

Honoured were: Owen Caines, Charles E. Mills, Fitzroy Bryant, Robert Bradshaw (the country’s first national hero), Lee L. Moore, E. St. John Payne, Fidel O’Flaherty and his son J. E. O’Flaherty Jr., Sir Probyn Inniss, Sir Cuthbert Sebastian, Joseph N. France and C. A Paul Southwell.

Later that day saw a ‘Labour On The Move Food Fair’ at Ponds Pasture and also at Green Tree Lawn.

A Church Service was held on Sunday 2nd May at Antioch Baptist Church located at Lime Kiln followed by a ‘Wine and Cheese Soiree’ event at the Galxay located at Port Zante that night.

Church Service photo highlights

A Health and Wellness Club Walk was held on the morning of Saturday1st May from the RLB Memorial National Heroes Park to Kittitian Hill Resort and back followed by a Backyard BBQ at Dewars Estate that night.

Notably, the SKNLP usually organises a worker’s day march to commemorate Labour Day which has been on pause since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The march has usually been held under the banner of the SKNLP celebrating its position that the social and economic progress of workers in the federation is credited to the labour movment.



Labour Day is a worldwide observed holiday which highlights the economic and social accomplishment of the working class people.