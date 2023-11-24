BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 23rd November 2023)-“It was my sincere intention to personally engage with the affected families and the community before addressing the public, a commitment I fulfilled throughout the course of yesterday and early this morning.”



Such sentiments were expressed by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew during a statement to the nation-made on Thursday 23rd November 2023-on the recent shooting incident in St. Peter’s whereby he called on all citizens and residents to unite against violence whilst also giving assurance that the government is committed to taking all necessary measures within its power to put an end to such behavior.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I address the recent and deeply troubling incident that took place in Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peters, where three young men fell victim to an act of senseless violence. My deepest condolences go out to the families of the two young men who tragically lost their lives, and my thoughts are with the survivor as he faces the difficult journey towards recovery.”



Dr. Drew added: “Upon learning of the incident, I promptly halted all birthday celebrations and personally visited and extended my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. It was my sincere intention to personally engage with the affected families and the community before addressing the public, a commitment I fulfilled throughout the course of yesterday and early this morning.”



The National Security Minister also extended his “heartfelt condolences to all citizens and residents across the nation who may have been affected, and I want to assure our citizens and residents that the Government is committed to taking all necessary measures within its power to put an end to such behaviour.”



“We, as a nation, must unequivocally condemn these acts of violence that have become all too prevalent in our communities. The loss of these promising lives is a stark reminder of the urgent need for collective action to address the root causes of such incidents.”



Dr. Drew also called on the young men to put down the guns.

“To the young men who find themselves entangled in the web of violence, I implore you to reconsider the path you are on. Put down the guns and embrace a future that holds promise and positivity. Our nation mourns the loss of potential, and we cannot let these senseless acts define our collective destiny.”



“It is incumbent upon all of us to unite against violence and to work together to build a society where our youth can flourish and thrive. Let us channel our grief and outrage into actions that promote understanding, compassion, and community building,” he added.



The National Security Minister has issued a call to the entire nation to stand together against gun crimes, saying: “ In memory of the lives lost and in solidarity with those affected, I call upon the entire nation to stand together against gun crimes. It is our shared responsibility to create an environment where peace and security prevail.”



“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find strength and solace during this difficult time,” Dr. Drew also commented.