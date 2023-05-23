The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday 25th May, 2023, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.



Eight Bills will receive their first reading and two will receive their second reading. The Government’s good governance legislative agenda continues as it commits itself to transparency, accountability and the Rule of Law.



The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bills entitled Smoking (Designated Areas) Bill, 2023; Drugs (Prevention and Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and Rastafari Rights Recognition Bill, 2023.





Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Also, The Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bills entitled Nevis Island Administration (Civil Proceedings) Bill, 2023; Crown Proceedings (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Whistleblowers Protection Bill, 2023; Unauthorized Disclosure of Official Information Bill, 2023; Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill, 2023.



The Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs will also move the second reading of Nevis Island Administration (Civil Proceedings) Bill, 2023; and Crown Proceedings (Amendment) Bill, 2023.





Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin

The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It will be televised live on ZIZ TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills.