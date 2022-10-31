All bicycle enthusiasts are invited to take part in the annual Island Bike Ride organized by the Department of Youth Empowerment in commemoration of Youth Month 2022.

The bike ride is scheduled for Sunday, November 06, 2022. The event begins at 6 a.m. at the roundabout by the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport. Persons must bring their own bicycles and travel eastwards via Cayon. The ride will conclude at Warner Park in front of the tennis court.

Registration is now open and can be completed at all primary and secondary schools in St. Kitts, as well as the C. F. Bryant College and the Department of Youth Empowerment (Cable Building).