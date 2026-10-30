Minister Clarke Sounds Alarm Over Plastic Waste Along Major Roadways

Home / Local News / Minister Clarke Sounds Alarm Over Plastic Waste…

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 23, 2026 (SKNIS): As the Ministry of Sustainable Development closes out Sustainability Month in October, government officials are calling on all citizens and residents to help stamp out the unlawful disposal of garbage along roadsides, in parks and green spaces and along the nation’s beaches.

Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, highlighted the troubling issue while presenting during the Statement by Ministers segment at Friday’s (October 23, 2026) Sitting of the National Assembly.

“Just yesterday someone remarked to me that they have never in their life seen so [many] plastic bottles and crates thrown along the road between the stretch near Ross University, between Cayon and Keys, and as you drive along Tabernacle, and between Dieppe Bay and St. Paul’s,” Dr. Clarke stated.

The growing issue is not consistent with the current efforts to transform the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State. The minister further explained that the clean-up effort is particularly challenging given that there is no specific government agency that is responsible for cleaning or collecting garbage in green spaces.

“So, while we can initiate a task force to collect the garbage today, tomorrow we’ll have the same challenge. So, my plea here is for the entire nation to have this consciousness about what you do with your garbage,” she stated, imploring individuals not to litter from moving vehicles in particular.

“We can hire bodies, but should we really invest money in having people collect garbage along the roadside?” questioned Dr. Clarke. “It means we’re saying to people commuting, it’s okay, throw out your garbage, someone will be there to collect, and that’s not a good look. I want everyone in here to carry the message that we cannot afford, based on the nature of our tourism products, to be a place, a country, that has a garbage problem.”

Minister Clarke commended the employees of the Parks and Beaches Unit, as well as concerned citizens who assist with the removal of plastic waste during their exercise or morning walks. However, she called for more action from the public.

“I hope this message resonates and I hope I can count on all of us here collectively to share this simple message,” said Dr. Clarke.