Home / Local News / Cayon Community Centre Reopens After Extensive Renovation

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 01, 2026 (SKNIS): The Cayon Community Centre and Post Office officially reopened on Wednesday, September 30, following extensive renovation to address structural, environmental and operational challenges that kept the facility closed since November 2021.

The reopening ceremony was attended by the Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of State with responsibility for Social Development and Gender Affairs, Senator, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, senior government officials, community stakeholders and residents of Cayon and surrounding communities.

Project Officer within the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, Kerissa Roberts, outlined the extensive work undertaken to prepare the facility for reopening, including roof repairs, interior and exterior painting, perimeter fencing, rehabilitation of the cistern and plumbing systems, improvements to internal spaces and the removal of mold-affected materials.

“Today, we are not here simply to celebrate a fresh coat of paint or cosmetic improvements,” Roberts said. “We have arrived at this point because we addressed key structural, environmental, and operational issues that stood between this facility and its safe reopening.”

The rehabilitation process presented several unexpected challenges, particularly relating to persistent water intrusion and air-quality concerns. Roberts explained that after initial roof-sealing works failed to fully resolve the problem, further assessment revealed that the roof was not adequately sloped toward its perimeter drains.

In December 2025, the ministry, with assistance from the Public Works Department, mobilised Davis Construction to undertake a further roof addition project. The works included deep cleaning of the existing roof sealant and the installation of a second gable concrete slab. Subsequent monitoring and air-quality testing ultimately provided the confidence needed for the centre to reopen.

Minister Phillip described the reopening as an important development for the Cayon community, noting that the facility will once again provide space for community activities while restoring access to essential government services.

“This is not just about opening a building space,” Minister Phillip said. “There are already plans in place to make sure we establish services and programmes that will serve the community in this area.”

The renovated facility will house the Cayon Post Office and a satellite office for social services and community development, giving residents improved access to services and programmes offered by the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs and other government agencies.

Minister Phillip also called on residents to take ownership of the facility and help preserve the investment made in the community.

“Those efforts were truly made so that all of you in the community can take pride in this space, take care of it like it is your own property, and utilise it as a cornerstone for building partnerships, hosting events, activities, and offering programmes,” Senator Phillip said.

The reopening brings to an end nearly five years of closure and restores an important community facility and service point for residents of Cayon and neighbouring communities.