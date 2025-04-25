Zack Responds to Critics About His Aquatic Sports Leadership Role

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 23rd April 2025)-Well-known cultural preservationist Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett is brushing off criticism of his leadership relating to the annual Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports, insisting that the popular event continues to thrive under his stewardship.

Coast Guard Unit on duty (Photo by Peter Ngũnjiri) Warm up session with swim race competitors facilitated by lifeguard Eddie Pemberton (Photo by Peter Peter Ngũnjiri) Audience at the Ferry Terminal looks on as a participant falls after a greasy pole climb fail in collecting the ham prize (Photo by Peter Peter Ngũnjiri) ‘Flight mode’ for swimming action as a competitor leaps off the Ferry Terminal pier for race mode (Photo by Peter Ngũnjiri) Event Coordinator Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett (right) takes a photo with the back to back ‘Money Fetch’ champion Marquel Greene (Spokesman Snap) 14-year-old Marquel Greene, the back-to-back winner of the ‘Money Fetch’ greasy pole competition at the 68th Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet, poses for a photo following his interview with this media house (Spokesman Snap)

“Wine gets better with time,” he said during an exclusive interview with this media house, on the heels of this year’s 68th edition of the Aquatic Sports-held on Monday 21st April 2025 at the Ferry Terminal in Basseterre, as he responded to suggestions that he should hand over the reins after more than twenty (20) years of managing the event.

“It always happens like that-when something is successful, there are always people who want to come in to upset the cart. A lot of them are jealous. They have no contribution to make to this country but to criticize. They want to come in and mash it up-and it’s not going to happen,” he further commented after being quizzed by this reporter.

According to Nisbett, while some have called for him to step aside or to get help, he already works with a solid team of dedicated individuals and welcomes support from those with genuine intent.

“I have a core of men and women. You must be genuine in your approach,” he emphasized. “Zack Nisbett will be stronger than ever.”

This year’s edition has been described by him as one of the most vibrant yet, with a massive crowd, enthusiastic participation, and overwhelming public and corporate support.

“It was overwhelming. It was superb. People came out. In the morning, there’s usually jamming in Sandy Point, and you’d see a light crowd. But this year, when I looked down, I couldn’t even see behind the thickness of the crowd and the excited yelling and the mood.”

Events included the traditional greasy pole climb-this year with hams sponsored by swimming races, skipping contests and hula-hoop contests. Though the bun eating competition was skipped this year, the greasy pole competitions-featuring the hams and money grab as well as the boxing exhibition stole the spotlight.

“The pole needs to be greased properly. That’s the most attractive part. People want to see the balance, the skill, and the falls,” Zack chuckled, pointing out that spectators especially enjoy the suspense and humor of the event.

Usual support also came from safety agencies such as the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), Coast Guard, police, EMS, and Red Cross, ensuring that the event was conducted in a secure and family-friendly environment. Special thanks was extended to lifeguard Eddie Pemberton-a former Coast Guard officer.

Sponsors played a crucial role this year. Nisbett gave high praise the contributors including Courts (Unicomer) St.Kitts-Nevis, Island Purified Water, Carib Brewery (St.Kitts-Nevis) Ltd., TDC, Indigo Yachts, Kumar’s, Scenic Railway, Best For Less, Koscab, Coury’s Wholesale, Best Buy, Horsford, KFC, Burger King, media professional Peter Ngunjiri and RAMS.

He also singled out individuals such as Levi Bradshaw and Scott Caines for their contributions which helped meet key costs.

“Some of them [the sponsors], when I go into their offices, they just sign the cheque. No stress,” Nisbett said. “This year’s support was better than before. And I’ll be making sure that the names of all sponsors are publicly acknowledged.”

Looking ahead, Nisbett says the 2026 edition will be “bigger and better.” He noted that the Nevis contingent plans to return in large numbers next year and that efforts are being made to involve more students and younger participants in the games and organization.

“This is a national event, and I put my head and heart into it every year,” he concluded. “I walk through town and people hug me, telling me well done and to keep my head up. That tells me it’s worth it. And with the right support, we’ll take it even further.”