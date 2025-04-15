Zack Gears Up for Bigger, Better Easter Monday Aquatic Sports

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 9th April 2025)-Longstanding Event Coordinator, Cultural Preservationist Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett, in an interview with this media house, expressed great enthusiasm about the anticipated turnout from both the public and the ongoing support from the corporate community in relation to the upcoming 68th Annual Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports.

As shared by him, excitement is building as preparations are in full swing for the event scheduled to take place on Monday 21st April 2025 at the St. Kitts Ferry Terminal.

“Plans are coming big, big, big!” he declared. “There are new people on board, new people are coming on board. People are anxious-they want to participate, and they want to contribute.”

Under the theme ‘Our Culture and Identity Is Essential’, the annual outdoorsy event is slated to kick off at 9:00 AM sharp, featuring familiar favourites such as swimming races, the greasy Ham Pole and Money Pole climbs, boat racing, and a host of cultural activities like limbo dancing and boxing.

This year, Nisbett has added a twist to the iconic greasy pole Ham fetch competition with four hams to be fetched, increasing from the usual two.

“The Ham Pole is the most attractive event. The crowd loves to see the skill it takes to climb it. If you go up without balance, you could hurt yourself-so it’s exciting to watch,” said Nisbett.

While traditionally a male-dominated event, Zack is extending an open invitation to women to participate this year-encouraging them to suit up with proper safety gear.

“I’m appealing to women to go on the pole this time,” he said. “They have to put on their protective wear, but I’d really like to see them involved.”

The event is expected to draw a large crowd, with Nevis participants and supporters confirmed to attend.

Nisbett also praised the corporate response, noting that support has been “overwhelming,” with several local businesses and individuals contributing resources, including medals, tents, and refreshments.

“I spoke to the Coast Guard, the port authority, and I’ve got full authorization,” he confirmed. “Everything is setting up nicely.”

Nisbett, who is also compiling a book chronicling the history of the Aquatic Sports and its impact, hopes this year’s event will generate even more community pride.

“I’m working on a book-2,000 copies,” he shared. “This isn’t a joke. I want to document everything. That book is going to help tell the story of our people and what we’ve done.”

When asked what continues to drive his passion for organizing the annual Easter Monday event, Nisbett didn’t hesitate: “The enthusiasm, the dedication, the application, the will,” he said.

“Nobody’s going to stop me. It gives me momentum, steam, and inspiration. I see down the road.”