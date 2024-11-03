Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsYouth Month 2024 Kicks Off With a Celebration of Kittitian Culture and...

Youth Month 2024 Kicks Off With a Celebration of Kittitian Culture and Youth Empowerment

General News

Published on

By Admin
Sahira Joseph, Director in the Department of Youth Empowerment
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 01, 2024 (SKNIS): The Department of Youth Empowerment has officially declared the start of Youth Month 2024, under the theme “Mental Health Matters for Youth Development and Sustainability.” This month-long celebration, running from November 01 to 30, is packed with engaging activities designed for the general public to participate in and support the nation’s youth.

The first event kicking off the month is the annual Youth Art Exhibition, themed “Exploration of Kittitian Culture through a Variety of Lenses.” This exhibition, which opens tonight, November 01, at the Department of Youth’s Office in The Cable Building, is a showcase of the creative talents of high school students, with pieces reflecting various perspectives including shattered, bacchanal, twists and turns, bittersweet, and country life.

“I urge the general public to visit us from November 01 – 30, where all the paintings from the high schoolers will be on display. Come on out and support them because they worked very hard on these pieces,” said Sahira Joseph, Director of Youth Empowerment.

Following the art exhibition, the Youth Month activities continue with the prestigious “25 Most Remarkable Teens” event on November 06 in the Parliament Chambers, celebrating the 13^th batch of exceptional young individuals since the programme’s inception. On November 12, culinary enthusiasts can look forward to the Chef Competition at the Marriott Dome, featuring finalists from the recent cook-off competing for the grand prize.

The Minister’s Youth Forum is scheduled for November 14, where the Honourable Senator Isalean Phillip, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment, will engage with secondary school students across St. Kitts and Nevis. This interactive session will also include participation from the Counselling Unit and the National Drug Council, emphasising the theme of mental health awareness.

As part of the celebrations, the Department of Youth Empowerment will launch a new programme titled “Pyjama Talks” on November 16. This initiative will provide a safe space for teens aged 13 to 16 to engage in mental cleansing discussions.

“We are going to have counsellors featured there because sometimes we recognise that young people do not readily understand their feelings. This is a night where we dive deep into that discussion,” stated Director Joseph, who encouraged parents and guardians to visit the department’s Facebook Page to sign up their teens for this unique event.

On November 20, in observance of the International Day of the Child, the department will recognise students through its StarBoy and StarGirl Programme, a successful initiative that debuted last year.

The month will culminate with the Annual Youth Service Reception on November 28, where the Department of Youth Empowerment expresses gratitude to sponsors and volunteers who supported their initiatives throughout 2024.

As a highlight of Youth Month, the department will introduce the Youth Christmas Wish, collaborating with The Cable to spread joy during the festive season. Director Joseph encouraged the general public to look out for the commercial soon that gives instructions for picking the names of less fortunate children off the Christmas Tree and supporting them by making everyone smile on Christmas morning.

All are invited to join the Department of Youth Empowerment in celebrating the nation’s youth and prioritising mental health throughout November.

Latest articles

General News

Sugar Mas 53 Calypso Season Begins: Over 50 Calypsonians Ready to Set the Stage Ablaze

The calypso spirit is alive and thriving as we prepare to celebrate one of the most cherished traditions of Sugar Mas.
General News

Cape Air Introduces New Service to St. Kitts, Connecting Nevis and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

This exciting new service will strengthen the connections between St. Kitts, Nevis, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, enhancing travel flexibility and convenience for both locals and visitors. Flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, offering timely options for inter-island travel.
General News

PM Drew and Minister Duggins hail Guinness Ambassadors Football Cup 40+ League 

In a gesture that has been hailed by Prime Minister and Minister of Health the Hon Terrance Drew and the Minister of Sports the Hon Samal Duggins, a football league featuring men over 40 years was launched on Sunday evening October 20, at the Warner Park Football Stadium in Basseterre.
General News

Joining hands with Taiwan to build a safer global village: Supporting Taiwan’s participation in INTERPOL

Taiwan enjoys strong law enforcement capabilities and cooperates with friendly partners in criminal investigations. Being able to exchange information in real-time is crucial to combating transnational crime. However, due to its exclusion from INTERPOL, Taiwan can only access critical intelligence indirectly. By the time that information is received, it is often outdated, creating a challenging situation that allows transnational crime to thrive and exacerbates the harm caused.

More like this

General News

Sugar Mas 53 Calypso Season Begins: Over 50 Calypsonians Ready to Set the Stage Ablaze

The calypso spirit is alive and thriving as we prepare to celebrate one of the most cherished traditions of Sugar Mas.
General News

Cape Air Introduces New Service to St. Kitts, Connecting Nevis and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

This exciting new service will strengthen the connections between St. Kitts, Nevis, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, enhancing travel flexibility and convenience for both locals and visitors. Flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, offering timely options for inter-island travel.
General News

PM Drew and Minister Duggins hail Guinness Ambassadors Football Cup 40+ League 

In a gesture that has been hailed by Prime Minister and Minister of Health the Hon Terrance Drew and the Minister of Sports the Hon Samal Duggins, a football league featuring men over 40 years was launched on Sunday evening October 20, at the Warner Park Football Stadium in Basseterre.