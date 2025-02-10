Young Workers’ Union Representative Encourages Others To Embrace History

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday, 5th February 2025)-21-year-old Jutambien Kelly, an executive committee of the longstanding workers’ union the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) is calling on young people to take ownership of their history and join the fight for workers’ rights.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation during the 90th anniversary observance of the Buckley’s Uprising, organized by the Rastafari Nyabinghi Theocracy Order- held on Tuesday, 28th January 2025, at Buckley’s Estate, Kelly reflected on the significance of the historic event under this year’s theme “The Buckley’s Uprising as a Catalyst for Change in the British West Indies.”

“It is both a privilege and a profound responsibility to stand before you on these hallowed grounds at Buckley’s Estate-a place forever etched in our history as a site of courage, resistance, and transformation,” stated Kelly who is the second youngest member of the 16-member SKNT&LU executive body.

Acknowledging the contributions of young people in keeping the history alive, she remarked, “Last year, our youngest member, Mr. Kevion Hodge Huggins, had the honour of delivering remarks on this very occasion. Today, I follow in his footsteps, representing not just our Union but also the future generation of leaders who bear the torch of our shared history. I stand here as a symbol of the knowledge of the past being passed on to the youth-a living bridge between yesterday’s sacrifices and tomorrow’s possibilities.”

Emphasizing the importance of remembering the sacrifices of workers who fought for dignity and justice, Kelly commented: “This is not just a day of remembrance; it is a day of reckoning. Ninety years ago, the workers of this country-ordinary men and women who toiled under the harsh conditions of the sugarcane economy-rose up in defiance of exploitation. They demanded not just better wages but the dignity and respect that every human being deserves. Three of those brave souls paid the ultimate price for their courage. Nine others were wounded. However, I am proud to say that their sacrifices were not in vain.”

She went on to note the impact of the uprising beyond St. Kitts and Nevis, stating, “Their actions were not isolated; they ignited a flame of resistance that swept across the British West Indies, forever altering the landscape of workers’ rights in our region. They remind us of who we are as a people: unyielding, and united in our pursuit of justice.”

Reflecting on the role of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union, she highlighted, “Founded in 1932, the Worker’s League, the forerunner of our Union, stood shoulder to shoulder with those workers, pushing for social justice and laying the foundation for the rights we enjoy today. But the fight is far from over.”

Quoting Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey, Kelly challenged her audience: “As Marcus Garvey so aptly said, ‘A people without knowledge of their past is like a tree without roots.’ How many of us truly reflect on these words? How many of us are ready to stand, as those workers did, as vanguards for equal rights and justice?”

In a direct appeal to young people, she declared, “To my peers, especially the youth: this is your inheritance. It is not enough to know our history; we must live it, honor it, and build upon it. Take pride in who we are and what we have overcome. Be bold in your efforts to safeguard the rights and dignity of all workers.”

She also took the time to commend the event organizers, highlighting that the SKNT&LU “commends the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order for their unwavering commitment to honoring this significant day. Your dedication ensures that the memory of the Buckley’s Uprising remains alive and relevant. We are grateful for the invitation to stand with you today and pledge to continue this important work alongside you.”

Ending her remarks with a call to action, Kelly urged all workers to remain united: “To all workers, I leave you with this: Protect your rights. Stand together. Join the Union. The sacrifices of the past demand that we remain united in the present. Together, we are stronger. Together, we ensure that the courage of 1935 was not in vain.”