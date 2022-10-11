The Department of Gender Affairs will recognize 18 girls from the public primary schools across St. Kitts, as the twin-island Federation commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child.

The international observance is celebrated annually on October 11. However, the government department is using the period October 10 to 17, 2022, to recognize local students.

The first presentation was made on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Newton Ground Primary School. Ten-year-old Faith Francis was selected by her school as a girl who exhibits respect, compassion, discipline, kindness, an exemplary attitude and positive behaviour. Her involvement in extracurricular activities also factored into her selection. Ms. Francis is the Public Relations Officer of the school’s Student Council.

In presenting the award to the 5th-grade student, Gender Officer Kasandra Bedford said “we would like to encourage young girls and this young girl in particular to continue being excellent and striving towards your goals.”

“It is our duty to listen when girls speak and to use our own voices to support and protect them so whether that means ensuring girls and their representatives are included in free spaces, increasing their digital access, encouraging and creating opportunities for girls, as well as to encourage them and allow them to have conversations to express themselves – girls voices must be heard.”

The students gave three cheers to Ms. Francis as she received the award. Other presentations will be replicated up until October 17, 2022.

According to www.un.org, on December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.



This year’s theme is “Our time is now—our rights, our future.”