“You Can’t Pay For Peace” — Government Deepens Commitment to Crime Reduction

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 10, 2025 (PMO) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is taking decisive action to maintain and expand the progress made under the 90-Day Crime Campaign with its ‘Beyond the 90 Days’ crime prevention initiative. This strategy, which builds upon the collaborative approach that has already led to a significant drop in crime, is designed to create lasting solutions to social instability and violence while reinforcing national unity and citizen security.

Speaking at the most recent Round Table discussion, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew emphasized that crime prevention cannot be addressed with short-term fixes or financial incentives alone. “Crime cannot be solved with quick fixes or by throwing money at the problem. You cannot pay for peace—you must build it,” he stated.

The Prime Minister stressed that the only way to ensure a safer and more secure St. Kitts and Nevis is through a holistic and sustainable approach that tackles the root causes of criminal behavior while equipping citizens, particularly the nation’s youth, with the tools necessary to build better lives.

A major component of the initiative, according to the Prime Minister, will be the “Day of Interruption,” a national event set to take place in March 2025. On this day, schools, community organizations, and workplaces across the country will pause normal activities to focus on discussions, workshops, and strategic engagements centered on crime prevention. The goal is to foster a nationwide dialogue on the responsibilities of individuals, families, and institutions in addressing crime and violence. This effort will be supported by experts in criminal justice, mental health, and social work, ensuring that citizens receive not only information but also practical guidance on fostering safer communities.

Additionally, the government will host the “Better Opportunity Summit” in April 2025, bringing together key stakeholders, including business leaders, educators, and community representatives, to showcase employment, education, and skills-training programs that can provide viable alternatives to crime. This summit will be particularly focused on at-risk youth, helping them access the resources needed to build successful careers and productive lives.

The government is also looking to expand the Elevate and Prison-to-Work programs, ensuring that individuals seeking rehabilitation and reintegration into society are provided with structured opportunities for stable employment. These programs will be bolstered by increased partnerships with local businesses and industries, creating pathways for former offenders to become contributing members of society.

Recognizing that social and psychological support are fundamental to crime prevention, the government is strengthening mental health services, family counseling, and mediation programs. The increased access to these resources will help address long-standing societal issues, including domestic violence, substance abuse, and gang-related conflicts, which often contribute to criminal activity. By taking a proactive approach to mental health and social welfare, the initiative seeks to break cycles of violence and create stronger, more cohesive communities.

The ‘Beyond the 90 Days’ initiative reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that citizen security remains a top priority. The efforts being undertaken are not just about law enforcement but about fostering an environment where all residents of St. Kitts and Nevis feel safe, supported, and empowered. By continuing to build on the successes of the past few months, the government is sending a clear message that crime prevention is not a temporary campaign—it is a national movement toward a safer and more prosperous future.