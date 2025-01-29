Workers Union Official Highlights Importance of Group Representation

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 23rd January 2025)-The St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) and manufacturing company API Harowe Servo Ltd. recently engaged in discussions around the negotiation table towards signing a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The agreement, which will cover the three-year period from 2025 to 2027, represents a significant step in continuously securing improved conditions and rights for workers at the company-located in Sandy Point- which has been in operation for fifty (50) years.

The negotiation sessions were held from Monday 20th to Wednesday 22nd January 2025 at the St.Kitts Marriott Hotel.

The Union’s delegation saw General Secretary Precious Mills, First Vice President Curtis Francis, Field Officer and executive committee member Sean Kelly(a field officer), executive committee member Vanessa ‘Vandel’ Browne (an employee of Harowe Servo), and Shop Stewards Yvette Francis and Jacqueline Francis, both Harowe Servo employees.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) and manufacturing company API Harowe Servo Ltd. recently engaged in discussions around the negotiation table towards signing a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which will cover the three-year period from 2025 to 2027

Representing the company were Harowe Servo’s local General Manager Carol Evelyn, Human Resources Manager Sonia Edwards as well as representatives from its new parent company, Regal Rexnord based in the United States, Business Unit Manager-Specialty Products Group Matthew Rigerman and also Global Head of Human Resources Sujely Borjas.

Mills emphasized the significance of collective representation in the workplace, highlighting the critical role of the Union in securing workers’ rights and fostering productive relationships with management.

“As a union, we want workers to understand the power of collective bargaining,” she stated. “This gives us the authority to provide representation and address the needs of workers comprehensively.”

She elaborated on the articles contained within Collective Bargaining Agreements, including provisions for pay increases, employment and job security, safety and health, maternity and paternity leave, compassionate leave, union security, and protocols for suspension and dismissal.

“The Union’s role is comprehensive throughout the collective bargaining agreement,” Mills explained. “All these articles address areas that are relevant to the workplace in fostering a productive and harmonious relationship between workers and management, monitored by union representation.”

Mills underscored the importance of Union Shop Stewards at the workplace made possible via a CBA, describing them as the “eyes and ears” of the Union on the job.

“They are the point of contact for the workers on behalf of the Union and the essence of the CBA,” she added.

Mills also used the opportunity to stress the broader value of group representation and the unity of workers in achieving shared goals.

“We want workers here in St. Kitts and Nevis to truly understand the importance of being united in the workplace,” she said. “Your togetherness is your strength, and with the presence of the Union, you are stronger for it.”

While acknowledging that workers often focus on pay increases as a priority, Mills encouraged them to see the “priceless value” of being unionized members.

“It’s about more than just a paycheck increase. It’s about security, fairness, and having a voice.”

The official signing of the Collective Bargaining Agreement will follow soon, with a representative from the Ministry of Employment and Labour expected to participate in the ceremony.

Mills noted that additional details will be shared after the signing, marking the culmination of what she described as a collaborative and productive process.

As the SKNT&LU and Harowe Servo move closer to formalizing the agreement, the Union’s leadership remains committed to championing the rights of workers and demonstrating the indispensable role of collective representation in creating fair and equitable workplaces.